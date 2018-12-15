Sioux Falls Community Helps Build Bikes for Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Airway Auto Service in Sioux Falls usually fixes cars. On Dec. 15th they switched from four wheels to two as they helped build special presents for kids this Christmas.

Tyler Knight is working hard building bikes.

“You know it’s a different experience. You know when I was a kid we’d go to Walmart and we’d drive it straight out of the store, purchase it and take it home, so to actually build a bike, that’s a first time experience for me, so it’s fun.”

He wants to make sure these bikes are perfect because they are going to kids and families in need.

“Oh it feels amazing to you know, to get in there and learn how to actually do it. It makes it that much better to know it’s going to benefit someone and is a great cause,” said Knight.

This is the fourth year Airway Auto Service has participated with the charity, Chariots For Children. Anyone in the community is invited to help build bikes. Even kids can do it. Ian Brueggeman is proud to have built this bike all by himself.

“I feel great that little kids get to enjoy that bike or someone who needs that bike,” said Brueggeman

Although many learn a new skill, they walk away learning so much more than just how to build a bike.

“A lot of kids leave here in tears, they fell in love with that bike when they built it, but that bike was meant for someone else and it teaches them the gift of giving,” said Tom Broadbent, Owner of Airway Auto Service.

Once the bikes are assembled they go through quality control where a professional inspects them.

Trevor Schmidt works at the Scheel’s Bike Shop and volunteered his time to make sure the bikes are safe and ready to go to a child.

“Double checks are a big deal, especially for safety for kids. You know if you get a bad bike that ends up breaking down you can get a really serious injury,” said Schmidt.

The community built over 140 bikes that will help brighten a child’s day this Christmas. The bikes will go to Big Brother Big Sister along with a variety of other non-profits in Sioux Falls.