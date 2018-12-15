South Dakota State Fire Meteorologist Working With NASA for Fire-Risk Tool

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s state fire meteorologist is part of a coalition using satellite technology to notify fire managers when fuels are abnormally dry.

Darren Clabo collaborating with colleagues from NASA and other scientific agencies to create a tool called Fire Risk Estimation 2.0, or FiRE.

The tool analyzes drought conditions, high-resolution fuel conditions and precipitation conditions to produce a fire-danger assessment map. Land managers and firefighters can monitor the map each day.

The device was initially developed during the spring of 2017, several months before the Legion Lake fire burst out of Custer State Park in December 2017.

Clabo says the latest version of the tool shows potential to produce warnings about fuel conditions. It’ll be put to use first in Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.