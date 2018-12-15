The 28th Annual Goodwill Shoe and Mitten Party

SIOUX FALLS, SD- More than 750 children in the Sioux Falls area received a free pair shoes or mittens, thanks to Goodwill stores.

The annual Goodwill Shoe and Mitten Party helps provide shoes for kids between the ages of 5-12. Donations were collected from October to the start of December. More than 900 pairs of shoes were collected. Organizers say this party would not be possible without the generous donations.

“Just seeing the kids faces, it kind of brightens up your day. The kids are having such a great time and they enjoy being here and they enjoy seeing Santa,” says Public Relations Specialist for Goodwill Carissa Chatfield.

The shoes that were not taken along with socks and mittens will be donated to local charities throughout Sioux Falls. Donations to the Goodwill are accepted throughout the year.