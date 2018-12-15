The A.C.L. Regional 1 Cornhole Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, SD- No matter if you call it cornhole or bags, this game has turned into one of the fastest growing sports in the country, especially in South Dakota

“It’s actually being featured on ESPN. They have a national tournament every year. There’s several national tournaments, and then they kind of do the ‘big grand-daddy’ of them all,” says the A.C.L. Regional Conference Director Tony Buehlmann.

93 participants from across South Dakota along with parts of Iowa and Minnesota, travel to Sioux Falls to compete in the A.C.L. Cornhole Regional 1 Tournament. Sioux Falls has hosted the regional tournament for at least 5 years and the best part about this league is that anyone can play, even if you just play in your backyard.

Buehlmann says, “We have all brackets for all age levels, groups. We have Juniors, which is 20 and under. We have Seniors, which is 55 and above. We do Advanced, Competitive, and Social.”

Jenna Dezeeuw played this game at family parties all the time when she started junior high. Now, Jenna and her husband are a tag team and have been competitively playing cornhole for the past 3 years.

“we went to (kind of) a small town bags tournament. They have small town bags tournaments all throughout the summer. We were there and we (kind of) happen to run into one person, and he knew all of these people here,” says Bags Competitor Jenna Dezeeuw.

Jenna has always loved the game, but says it’s even better when the whole family is participating,

Dezeeuw explains, “We are super competitive and (of course) we want to beat each other, but what’s really cool is we can play with each other and just be competitive.”

The next National A.C.L. Cornhole Tournament will be January 26th in Florida. People participating in this tournament could qualify to compete in that tournament.