Two Mitchell Women Killed in One-Vehicle Crash

MITCHELL, S.D. – Two women from Mitchell have been identified as those who died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Mitchell.

A third person, a 17-year-old female from Mitchell, was seriously injured. They were the only ones involved in the crash.

A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was westbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the median, tipped and rolled several times, coming to rest on its roof in the eastbound driving lane.

The driver, 52-year-old Lisa Shippy, and the front-seat passenger, 43-year-old Darcy Constant, were both ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead at the scene. The back-seat passenger was not ejected, but suffered serious non-life threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to the Mitchell hospital. Her name is not being released because she is a juvenile.

None of the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off of Interstate 90 at exit 335 for approximately 2 ½ hours.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.