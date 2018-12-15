Woman Arrested in Sioux Falls Stabbing Investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say Courtney Provancial has been arrested for Aggravated Assault and False Impersonation to deceive Law Enforcement following an investigation into a Stabbing near downtown Sioux Falls.
Officers were called the the area of E. 8th Street and S. Fairfax Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday for a stabbing.
The investigation revealed that an argument between two people ended with the suspect stabbing the victim once.
The victim received non-life threatening injuries.
More details will be available during the Sioux Falls Police Department press briefing on Monday.