Woman Arrested in Sioux Falls Stabbing Investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say Courtney Provancial has been arrested for Aggravated Assault and False Impersonation to deceive Law Enforcement following an investigation into a Stabbing near downtown Sioux Falls.

Officers were called the the area of E. 8th Street and S. Fairfax Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. Saturday for a stabbing.

The investigation revealed that an argument between two people ended with the suspect stabbing the victim once.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

More details will be available during the Sioux Falls Police Department press briefing on Monday.