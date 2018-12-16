Cathedral of Saint Joseph Brings Christmas Alive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- People are getting in the Christmas spirit at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph. For 22 years the church has put on their production of Christmas at the Cathedral. It incorporates music and acting to tell the story of Christmas. Over five thousand people attended the performances held throughout this week. A lot of work goes into the production of the show. There are 400 volunteers, 100 performers, and a professional orchestra . Those involved say all the hard work is worth it to bring this tradition to the Sioux Falls community each year.

“It’s so meaningful for anybody who’s been a part of something like this. For one, it’s a great team effort. The other thing is it has so much purpose and meaning to all of those who are blessed to be a part of it and it’s a gift for us to be able to share it with others,” said Mark Conzemius, Producer and Director of the show.

All proceeds from the shows go towards the care and maintenance of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House as well as the Cathedral of Saint Joseph. This year they even had a special show just for guests from the Bishop Dudley House, St. Francis House and the Banquet.