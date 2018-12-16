HIGHLIGHTS: Stampede Sweep Away Green Bay Gamblers

Sioux Falls, SD—On ugly sweater night there was nothing ugly about the Stampede’s play as the Herd scored six times in a 6-1 rout of the Green Bay Gamblers before 6,125 at the PREMIER Center. The win completed the weekend sweep of the Gamblers and gave the Stampede a perfect 3-0-0 record during their three-game weekend homestand. The Herd have now won four straight games and improved to 13-7-3 on the season. Sioux Falls is an impressive 5-0-1 in December.

Jared Westcott led the way with a goal and three assists while Anthony Romano and Brian Chambers both tallied two goals each in the victory. Alec Calvaruso earned his third straight win in goal with 20 saves. He holds a 1.21 GAA and a .952 save percentage to start his USHL career.

After a scoreless first period the Stampede got things cooking in the second. Down a man, the Herd grabbed the lead just 1:27 into the period when Blake Bride broke into the Gamblers zone and wristed a shot from the right circle into the net for a 1-0 lead. It remained that way until 11:24 when Jared Westcott tallied his seventh goal of the year. DJ Hart sent a shot onto the Gamblers net that was stopped by Jake Begley, but Westcott was there to tap in the rebound and extend the Stampede’s lead.

Ten seconds later, Westcott sent a pass from the left corner in front of the net to Brian Chambers who quickly jammed it in past Begley for a 3-0 lead. That would send Begley to the bench and brought in Ryan Ullan who was welcomed with another Stampede goal at 13:16 when Anthony Romano scored on the power play. Austen Swankler batted down a puck in the air and right onto the tape of Romano who was open in front of the net and put it away to give the Herd a commanding 4-0 lead. Things got rough shortly after that as Max Crozier dropped the gloves and took down Gleb Murtazin to get the crowd back on their feet. Sioux Falls outshot the Gamblers 10-7 in the period.

Sioux Falls kept the offense going in the third period and added to their lead 3:45 into the period when Chambers tallied his second of the night. Westcott sent a nice pass through the left circle to Chambers who cut in front of the net and faked a shot on his forehand before going on his backhand and putting the puck into the net for a 5-0 advantage. The Herd put the game away for good at 9:29 when Westcott’s turnaround shot was stopped, but the rebound came in front of the net to Romano who knocked it home for his second of the night and a commanding 6-0 lead. The Gamblers would get a goal at 12:18 of the third on a fluky bounce, but that would be the only time they would strike on the night and the Herd cruised to victory.

The Stampede outshot the Gamblers 6-5 in the third and 28-21 on the night. Sioux Falls finished 1-for-5 on the power play while Green Bay was 0-for-6.

Sioux Falls will travel to Des Moines on Tuesday night to face the Bucs in their final game before a week off for the holidays. Puck drop is 6:05 PM and fans can catch all the action on KELO News Talk 1320-AM, 105.1-FM, 107.9-FM and KELO.com starting at 5:40 PM.