Jackrabbits Rally to Down Oregon St.

CORVALLIS, Ore. – South Dakota State won six of the last seven bouts, including the final three, to post a 19-17 come-from-behind victory over Oregon State in a college wrestling dual Sunday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

The Jackrabbits picked up their first dual win under head coach Damion Hahn, improving to 1-3 overall. Oregon State dropped to 1-1.

Trailing 14-0 through the first three matches, 19th-ranked Henry Pohlmeyer put the Jackrabbits on the board with an 8-4 decision over Zach Evans at 149 pounds. Pohlmeyer trailed 4-1 early before reeling off the final seven points on a pair of escapes, two takedowns and a point for riding-time advantage.

At 157 pounds, Colten Carlson knocked off 15th-ranked Hunter Willits, 3-2. Carlson opened the scoring with a takedown and limited Willits to a pair of escapes in evening his dual record at 2-2.

Logan Peterson followed with a 9-7 decision over Aaron Olmos in the 165-pound matchup to pull the Jackrabbits to within 14-9.

After the Beavers extended their lead to 17-9 with a decision by Colt Doyle over Kelby Hawkins at 174 pounds, SDSU strung together three wins in the upper weights to come away with the victory. Zach Carlson started the Jackrabbits’ second three-match winning streak of the with a 8-3 decision over Myles Terry in the 184-pound matchup to improve to 11-2 overall (3-1 in duals) on the season.

Martin Mueller then posted the lone bonus-point victory for SDSU in the 197-pound bout, notching a 15-5 major decision over Bob Coleman. It was Mueller’s first dual action of the season.

With the dual victor decided by the winner of the heavyweight match, the Jackrabbits’ Blake Wolters took control in the second period with a takedown and penalty point, then extended his lead in the third period for a decisive 6-1 victory over Jamarcus Grant.

Oregon State posted three bonus-point wins in the first three matches to build its 14-0 lead. Third-ranked Ronnie Bresser opened the dual with a pin of SDSU’s Gregory Coapstick in the 125-pound bout, while Kegan Calkins and Grant Willits each won by major decision for the Beavers. The Jackrabbits once again wrestled without defending 133-pound national champion Seth Gross.

UP NEXT

SDSU returns to action Dec. 29-30 at the Ken Kraft Midlands Championships in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Next dual action for the Jackrabbits is a home match Jan. 11 against Northern Iowa.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 19, OREGON STATE 17

125: #3 Ronnie Bresser (OSU) def. Gregory Coapstick (SDSU), by fall 2:09

133: Kegan Calkins (OSU) major dec. Spencer Huber (SDSU), 9-0

141: Grant Willits (OSU) major dec. Aric Williams (SDSU), 10-2

149: #19 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU) dec. Zach Evans (OSU), 8-4

157: Colten Carlson (SDSU) dec. #15 Hunter Willits (OSU), 3-2

165: Logan Peterson (SDSU) dec. Aaron Olmos (OSU), 9-7

174: Colt Doyle (OSU) dec. Kelby Hawkins (SDSU), 8-2

184: Zach Carlson (SDSU) dec. Myles Terry (OSU), 8-3

197: Martin Mueller (SDSU) major dec. Bob Carlson (OSU), 15-5

285: Blake Wolters (SDSU) dec. Jamarcus Grant (OSU), 6-1

Note: Rankings by FloWrestling.org

