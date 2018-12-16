Jerseys for Jackson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Remedy Brewing in Sioux Falls transformed into a Vikings watch party this afternoon all to raise money for a very special kid: Jackson Horsted.

“Anyone who has met Jackson knows he is just the happiest, most cheerful, little guy. He’s just a joy,” said his mom, Kristina Horsted.

Jackson loves sports, especially football.

“Go Vikings,” said Jackson.

So people gathered at Remedy Brewing for the “Jerseys for Jackson” fundraiser.

“A lot of great support from family and friends and local businesses for our silent auction, so we are really thankful,” said his dad, Ian Horsted.

In 2017, Jackson was diagnosed with Salla Disease, also called Free Sialic Acid Storage Disease. It’s an extremely rare genetic disease that affects the nervous system.

“It causes neurological problems, fine motor, gross motor, speech cognitive, so all those things can be delayed,” said Kristina.

There are less than 200 cases worldwide.

“Some are more severe than others, so we really just wanted to do this for not just Jackson, but all the Salla patients,” said Kristina.

Since many people have never heard of Salla, Jackson’s parents are trying to educate the public on this disease.

“When Salla patients turn typically 20 to 30, they start to have a decline in some of their skills and abilities. It’s a progressive disease and it take a little while for that to happen, so it is expected, but we’re hoping that maybe something can change because 20 years is a ways off,” said Kristina.

All proceeds from this auction will go to the Salla Treatment and Research Foundation, which was just started this past year. Hopefully their research can help Jackson in the future.

“The exciting thing is there’s a team of doctors and researchers around the world gearing up to research Salla and finding a treatment,” said Ian.

Even though he’s only six years old, he’s very thankful for all his parents support.

“I love you,” said Jackson.

Jackson’s family has a goal to help raise 300,000 dollars over the next three years for the Salla Treatment and Research Foundation. For more information about Salla Disease and how to help donate click here.