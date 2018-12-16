Sensory Friendly Santa at the Children’s Museum

BROOKINGS, SD- Going to the Children’s Museum is always fun, but adding Santa into the mix increases excitement for kids and their families. However some children with special needs can’t handle as much excitement, which is why the museum helps these families out.

“We noticed in this area, especially in this region, there’s not a ton of events for families experiencing these challenges. We saw families coming from a 2-3 hour radius away. We saw (definitely) there was a high need,” says the Director of Education for the Children’s Museum Carrie Benson.

10 families came to visit Santa during “Sensory Friendly Play.” This is when the museum opens 2 hours early for children with special needs to enjoy the museum in a calmer environment.

Benson explains, “We don’t have a lot of loud exhibits in general, so usually the noise comes from the crowds. So having the crowd and not as many people in the museum makes it a quieter experience for them.”

Kids came with their letters to Santa in hand and St. Nick joined the kids on some fun, like eating cookies or getting some holiday exercise in. Seeing Santa with a big group of people can be over-whelming, so Santa had a corner with some sensory-friendly toys in order to help the kids feel more comfortable. Carrie Benson of the Children’s Museum says they wanted this to be a positive experience for the kids and their families.

“The kids comes in knowing the event is for them. They say ‘this is my day of play.’ Families share how much they really appreciate not being judged in this environment. It’s just safe and welcoming and they can focus on being a family and not having to worry about advocating for their child.”

Sensory Friendly Play is offered every month at the museum. Sometimes during summer, it can be offered twice.