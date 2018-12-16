The 10th Annual Holiday Jam

SIOUX FALLS, SD- A two hour Christmas show at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux Falls is helping raise money for Lifescape. the Hegg Brothers have been performing across South Dakota and Iowa for the past 10 years They’re apart of the annual “Holiday Jam” that also features a multi-piece band playing the classic Christmas hits.

All proceeds from the show will go to the Lifescape’s Center for the Arts, which is a program that provides visual and performing arts opportunities that are modified to the individual needs of each artist.

Organizers say this charity is show gets people into the holiday spirit while also helping to give back to a local organization.

“This is an art program that is…..has no other reimbursement source. It is just the right thing to do and gives people the opportunity to give beyond themselves. Both in those that support the Center for the Arts through coming to concerts like this,” says Foundation President Jessica Wells.

To find out how to donate, visit lifescapesd.org.