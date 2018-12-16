Traffic Delays Expected During Monday Morning Downtown Commute

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – (From the City of Sioux Falls) Due to equipment failures, traffic signals at the intersection of 10th Street and Philips Avenue are currently out of order. Temporary “Stop” signs are up on each of the approaches to the intersection for drivers to treat the intersection as an all-way stop.

On Monday morning, Dec. 17, 2018, the City of Sioux Falls Public Works team will be begin replacing equipment and wiring at the intersection with work expected to conclude that evening.

Because the intersection will be operating as an all-way stop during the Monday morning commute, drivers are urged to use caution and reduce speeds while travelling near the construction area. Drivers may also consider using alternate routes.