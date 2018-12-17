Developers Consider Ethanol Plant, Pipeline in Napa Junction

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Napa Junction in southeastern South Dakota is poised for more development as officials consider building an ethanol plant and a private natural gas pipeline in the area.

Dakota Plains Ag General Manager Matt Winsand tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan that the company has been in talks with a couple of businesses interested in bringing an ethanol plant to Napa Junction, which is northwest of Yankton. Winsand says officials are also looking into a private gas pipeline for the plant, which could also benefit other nearby areas.

He says the companies are still hashing out details but he’s hopeful construction will begin in 2019.

Napa Junction has already seen much activity over the past year and a half after Dakota Plains opened its grain shuttling facility. A pelleting plant is also now under construction.