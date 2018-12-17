Force Blow Huge Early Lead in Loss to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce (11-7) lost its fourth-straight game 119-112 to the Iowa Wolves (6-11) on Monday night at the Sanford Pentagon. Sioux Falls led by as many as 25 points before Iowa came storming back to retake the lead in the fourth quarter.

Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten (31 points and 10 rebounds) led the way for the Skyforce as he posted his seventh 30-point performance in his last nine games. Maten, along with Jarnell Stokes (11 points and 11 rebounds) and Raphiael Putney (11 points and 11 rebounds) all posted double-doubles in the loss for Sioux Falls.

Darius Johnson-Odom (36 points, seven rebounds and six assists) paced the Wolves’ offensive attack the entire night off the bench. After scoring 17 in the first half, Johnson-Odom’s 19 second-half points helped Iowa outscore the Skyforce 66-47 over the final two periods.

Minnesota Timberwolves two-way player Jared Terrell (21 points and seven rebounds) and Timberwolves assignee Keita Bates-Diop (15 points) each pitched in solid performances, while two-way player C.J. Williams (nine points) finished a team-high +18 in the contest.

Miami HEAT two-way player Duncan Robinson (15 points) stayed hot from long-distance, now leading the NBA G League with 57 made three-pointers on the season. Meanwhile, Briante Weber (17 points) was held without a steal for the first time this season in the loss for the Force.

In total, the Wolves forced 23 Sioux Falls turnovers on the night, resulting in 24 points. Iowa also scored 34 points on the break in the win, marking the second-consecutive game that the Skyforce have allowed over 30 fast break points.

Sioux Falls will look to hit the reset button this week in Las Vegas, taking on the Canton Charge (7-8) on Thursday, December 20 followed by a matchup with the Maine Red Claws (5-11) on Friday, December 21 as part of the MGM Resorts Winter Showcase.

Iowa now travels to Las Vegas as well, and will face the Westchester Knicks (14-5) on Wednesday, December 19 before rounding out its Showcase appearance with a game against the Windy City Bulls (7-12) on Friday, December 21.