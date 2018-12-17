Out and About: Week of 12/17/18

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s hard to believe, but we’re now the single digits for our Christmas Day countdown.

Kali Trautman from The Event Company stopped by the KDLT Studio for another edition of ‘Out and About,’ highlighting some fun and festive events to get you and your family into the holiday spirit.

Week of December 17th, Garden Glow, Brookings.

Tuesday, December 18th, Cookie Exchange and Snow Globe Painting, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, December 20th, Christmas Movie Trivia, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, December 20th, Ugly Sweater Dinner, Brookings.

Friday, December 21st, Fire + Ice 2018, Sioux Falls.