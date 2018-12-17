Out and About: Week of 12/17/18

Simon Floss,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s hard to believe, but we’re now the single digits for our Christmas Day countdown.

Kali Trautman from The Event Company stopped by the KDLT Studio for another edition of ‘Out and About,’ highlighting some fun and festive events to get you and your family into the holiday spirit.

Week of December 17th, Garden Glow, Brookings.

Tuesday, December 18th, Cookie Exchange and Snow Globe Painting, Sioux Falls.

Thursday, December 20th, Christmas Movie Trivia, Sioux Falls. 

Thursday, December 20th, Ugly Sweater Dinner, Brookings. 

Friday, December 21st, Fire + Ice 2018, Sioux Falls.

Categories: KDLT News Today, KDLT News Today Interviews, Local News, News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Out and About with Kali: Week of October 8
Out and About: Week of 6/25
Out and About with Addie: Week of 6/4
Out and About With Addie: Week of May 21

You Might Also Like