Paying It Forward With Pet Food

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – If you’re a pet owner, especially for a puppy, you are buying dog food like crazy. However now at Mini-Critters Pet Store, you are giving back to a great cause while buying pet food.

“The Pinky Swear Foundation is a company that works with families with kids with cancer. They are directly supporting the families in the things they need in every day life like your electric bill, your home mortgage,” says General Store Manager of Mini-Critters Ryan Oaks.

Now until January 15th, Mini-Critters is partnering with Nutrisource and Purevita food to raise money for the Pinky Swear Foundation. If customers purchase dog or cat food from these brands, Mini-Critters and Nutrisource will donate $4 to the organization.

Oaks explains, “Whether it’s a 5 lb bag, a 15 lb bag, or a 30 lb bag it doesn’t matter. $4 is donated towards every bag that gets purchased.”

This is the first time the store has reached out to the public for a donation event, and they say it’s one of the simplest things to do over the holidays.

“I just really wanted to find a way that as other families could take that blessing at Christmas time and be able to have an opportunity to give. This is just a fun way to do it without making it strenuous on them as well,” says Oaks.

If you still want to donate to the Pinky Swear Foundation without buying pet food, visit the Mini-Critters Facebook page to find out how.