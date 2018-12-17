Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Match Day Exceeds Goal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Saturday, the Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle Match Day. The goal was to reach $70,000 and the Sioux Falls branch says it exceeded that amount.

Match Day is the biggest event for the kettle drive. Thanks to several donors, every $20 donated was turned into $100. Since November, the Salvation Army has been ringing their bells at red kettles around the area.

Even though they met their goal, they still need the community’s help.

“Our total goal is $350,000 and we are still about $100,000 short. But we’re confident that the people are going to rally behind, get behind that red kettle and keep moving forward. We got our bells ringing all over town,” said Major Tom Riggs.

The Salvation Army will be at Hy-Vee locations and Walmarts until Christmas Eve.