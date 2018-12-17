Scoreboard Monday, December 17th

Scoreboard Monday, December 17th
G-League

Iowa 119, Skyforce 112 *Maten 31 pts./10 reb., Robinson 25 points

NBA

Timberwolves 132, Sacramento 105 *9 in double figures!

Women’s Basketball

Jamestown 100, Dakota State 41

Boys Basketball

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 61, West Central 56

Chester 37, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26

Deubrook 43, Wilmot 42

Garretson 62, Baltic 51

George/LR 70, Kingsley Pierson 39

Jackson County Central 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 41

Lennox 59, Canton 38

Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 28

Sully Buttes 56, Mobridge-Pollock 49

Viborg-Hurley 58, Howard 33

Warner 69, Potter County 61

Waubay/Summit 66, Great Plains Lutheran 32

Girls Basketball

Beresford 49, Madison 31

Castlewood 49, Arlington 28

Estherville Lincoln Central 55, Jackson County Central 46

Florence/Henry 58, Langford 48

Groton Area 46, Britton-Hecla 30

Hanson 55, Avon 48

Irene-Wakonda 67, Canistota 44

Lennox 59, Canton 27

M-C-M 55, Tea Area 47

Sully Buttes 49, Mobridge-Pollock 31

Viborg-Hurley 57, Howard 51

Warner 54, Potter County 15

Waubay/Summit 60, Great Plains Lutheran 37

West Central 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 44

 

