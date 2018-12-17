Scoreboard Monday, December 17th
G-League
Iowa 119, Skyforce 112 *Maten 31 pts./10 reb., Robinson 25 points
NBA
Timberwolves 132, Sacramento 105 *9 in double figures!
Women’s Basketball
Jamestown 100, Dakota State 41
Boys Basketball
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 61, West Central 56
Chester 37, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26
Deubrook 43, Wilmot 42
Garretson 62, Baltic 51
George/LR 70, Kingsley Pierson 39
Jackson County Central 73, Estherville Lincoln Central 41
Lennox 59, Canton 38
Mitchell Christian 48, Iroquois 28
Sully Buttes 56, Mobridge-Pollock 49
Viborg-Hurley 58, Howard 33
Warner 69, Potter County 61
Waubay/Summit 66, Great Plains Lutheran 32
Girls Basketball
Beresford 49, Madison 31
Castlewood 49, Arlington 28
Estherville Lincoln Central 55, Jackson County Central 46
Florence/Henry 58, Langford 48
Groton Area 46, Britton-Hecla 30
Hanson 55, Avon 48
Irene-Wakonda 67, Canistota 44
Lennox 59, Canton 27
M-C-M 55, Tea Area 47
Sully Buttes 49, Mobridge-Pollock 31
Viborg-Hurley 57, Howard 51
Warner 54, Potter County 15
Waubay/Summit 60, Great Plains Lutheran 37
West Central 62, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa 44