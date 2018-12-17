Senate Report: Russia Social Media Influence Efforts Ongoing

Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

WASHINGTON (AP) – A report compiled by private researchers and expected to be released Monday by the Senate intelligence committee says “active and ongoing” Russian interference operations still exist on social media platforms. It says the Russian operation discovered after the 2016 presidential election was much broader than once thought.

The report was compiled with data provided from Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Along with another report expected to be released, it provides the first comprehensive analysis of Russian interference on social media beyond what the companies themselves have said.

The report says there are still some live accounts tied to the original Internet Research Agency, named in an indictment from special counsel Robert Mueller in February for an expansive social media campaign intended to influence the election.