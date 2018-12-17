Sideras Scheduled to Be Sentenced in February

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The former Sioux Falls fire chief who pleaded guilty to having child pornography is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

The hearing for Jim Sideras is slated for February 28th at 9:30 a.m. Sideras pleaded guilty last month to one count of possessing child pornography. He was originally facing 10 counts.

Sideras is facing up to ten years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to undergo a psychosexual evaluation before his sentencing.