Sioux Falls Police Arrest Two on Prostitution Charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say a transgendered woman was arrested in Sioux Falls over the weekend after officers responded to her online ad.

29-year-old Sean Wells from Pine Forest, Illinois is facing one charge of prostitution. Street crimes officers organized a meeting with Wells at a Southwest Sioux Falls location Sunday night.

Police say she arrived in a vehicle with another person, 27-year-old Bryce Bull. Bull is from Chicago, Illinois and was also arrested.

“Sounds like he knew that she was involved in prostitution, but wasn’t pimping or anything like that. It ended up both of them were arrested, the female in this case is a transgendered female, she was arrested for prostitution, the guy that drove the car he was arrested for aiding prostitution,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police do not know if the two were passing through the area, or if Sioux Falls was their end destination.