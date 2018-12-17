Skyforce Off to Great Start

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Skyforce shoot for their 12th win Monday night at the Pentagon when they host the Iowa Energy. Nevada Smith was excited to get the season started with the incredible depth and talent on his team which he feels will be able to do a much better job of withstanding call-ups to the NBA since he has so many good players. The team was unbeatable through the first 9 games and still looks to improve to 12-6 with a win at the Sanford Pentagon.