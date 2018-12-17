South Dakota Park Attendance Drops From 2017 Record

Courtesy: South Dakota Dept. of Tourism

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Officials say South Dakota state park attendance was down about 90,000 visitors this year from a record set in 2017.

The Rapid City Journal reports attendance for the more than 60 parks and recreation areas in South Dakota dropped from about 6.3 million in 2017 to about 6.2 million. Both numbers were taken through November of each year.

South Dakota’s most popular state park, Custer State Park, saw an increase in attendance this year of about 30,000. More than 1.8 million people have visited Custer State Park in 2018.

The park also brought in nearly $7 million in revenue for the state for the second consecutive year.