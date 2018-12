Vlastuin Leads Lennox Past Canton

Vlastuin Leads Lennox Past Canton

LENNOX, SD… Junior Madysen Vlastuin is one of the best players in the state on the 2nd-ranked team in Class “A”. Monday night on their home floor the Orioles hosted Canton and beat the C-Hawks 59-27 as Vlastuin scored 18 points to lead the way. The O’s improved to 4-1 with their only loss to Washington.