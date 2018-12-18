City Asks Judge to Dismiss Copper Lounge Lawsuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two years ago this month, the Copper Lounge collapsed in downtown Sioux Falls.

The resulting legal battle is far from over. The collapse survivor and her family are suing the city of Sioux Falls for negligence. Now, the city wants the lawsuit tossed out.

“Our lives were turned upside down,” said Mike Fodness earlier this year. “Our daughter almost died.”

According to court documents, Emily Fodness was trapped underneath this debris for four hours before first responders saved her. She sustained physical injuries, while the whole family reportedly still suffers from psychological issues.

Fast forward two years later, and the Fodness family and city are in court. The lawsuit all comes down to permits.

The Fodness family alleges that Hultgren Construction asked the city for a permit.

They say this is where the city didn’t do its job. The family says the city ignored complaints about Hultgren. The family’s attorney had one main point: Hultgren did not submit adequate architectural and structural plans, but the city issued them a permit anyway.

The city offered a different legal perspective. Permitting doesn’t concern a public duty doctrine. This means the city only owes a duty of protection to the public, not a special duty of care to a specific family or individuals.

The city says the Fodness family doesn’t have a case. The family says the facts are there; they just need an opportunity to prove it.

The judge will rule on the city’s motion to throw out the lawsuit at a later date.