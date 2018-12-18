City Council Passes Police Labor Agreement 6-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — After months of contract negotiations between the city and the Fraternal Order of Police a labor agreement was passed by city council Tuesday.

Council members voted 6 to 2 in favor of the contract. It includes a 2.5% raise for 2019 and a 3% raise in 2020.

Those on the FOP negotiation team say they wanted more pay for veteran officers and education incentives.

The city declared an impasse, and asked city council to approve their last best offer.

“I will be voting for the contract tonight, but with an open mind as we set the agenda for the future of giving a good look to that specialty pay issue and seeing if there is something the city might be able to do in the future,” says Sioux Falls Councilor Janet Brekke.

Council members Pat Starr and Theresa Stehly voted against the contract.

They didn’t think the contract was fair and wanted both parties to go back to negotiations to reach a better agreement. The contract takes effect in the 1st pay period of next year.

“My support for law enforcement is unshakable and I will continue to work to afford our officers the resources needed to protect Sioux Falls and the compensation and benefits necessary to attract and retain high-caliber officers,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “The contract approved by the City Council affords highly competitive compensation increases for the entirety of the police force so that our officers and their families are well taken care of by the City,” says Mayor Paul TenHaken on the agreement.