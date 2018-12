E-Bikes Approved to be on Sioux Falls Bike Path

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls City Council voted to allow electric bikes or e-bikes on the bike path.

The vote was unanimous Tuesday.

E-Bikes look similar to regular bicycles, but in addition to pedals, they have a battery, a motor and can go up to 20 miles per hour.

They were only legal on city streets.

The new rule allowing them on the bike path takes effect in about 20 days.