Jaros paces Lincoln, Busch leads Huron to Victories

SIOUX FALLS, SD… In boys basketball Tuesday the night belonged to Lincoln Jared Jaros. He scored 32 points to lead Lincoln past Washington 69-55. And at the Rider gym, the visiting Huron Tigers got 16 from Kobe Busch and Tanner Evers in their 61-58 win over #2 Roosevelt, despite 18 points from Tyler Feldkamp.