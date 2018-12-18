Leaders of the Month at Garfield Elementary Are Building a Delicious Future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Doing well in the classroom and performing random acts of kindness can go a long way at Garfield Elementary.

“What we do each month is go around to different places in our community to show our students what their future might hold for them,” says the Principal of Garfield Elementary Kristin Skogstad

The “Leader In Me” program randomly selects students to participate in a “Leader Lunch,” where they visit various places around the city like the C.T.E. Academy.

“It’s great to be able to recognize the leadership qualities they are possessing,” says Skogstad.

As a special surprise, the Culinary Class at the high school helped make gingerbread houses. Each student was creative when decorating their home from peppermint rooftops and the ‘Grinch’ cement. For the past 2 years, this program allows students to experience the city and to get a glimpse of what the future holds for them.

Skogstad explains, “It’s important for us to not only teach reading, writing, and mathematics but also just how to be a good human being. Those are a lot of the skills that we take with us into the workforce beyond school.”

Two students who have benefited from this program are 5th graders Isaac Tarnowski and Xander Tordoff.

“We have the helper and he’s been helping me. He taught me how to use the frosting and that helps me when I go over to my grandma’s house to make cake,” says Xander Tordoff.

Isaac Tarnowski adds, “I just think it’s way better because you get to meet other students, you can prepare ahead.”

Above all, this message is even sweeter than the gingerbread houses for these students.

“Be kind to others,” says Tordoff.

For next month’s program, the new group of leaders from Garfield Elementary will have lunch with Mayor Paul TenHaken.