McConnell Confident About Averting Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s confident that there will not be a partial government shutdown, but discussions are continuing.

President Donald Trump and Democratic lawmakers are in a standoff over funding the government, and the main sticking point is Trump’s demand for $5 billion in taxpayer dollars for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. McConnell proposed $1.6 billion for border security plus another $1 billion in flexible funding. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer rejected the proposal, saying Democrats would not accept a billion-dollar “slush fund.”

McConnell says he’s “in consultation” with the White House about the path forward. He added that the administration is “extremely flexible on this issue.”

Asked if he’s confident that the government will not shut down, McConnell said, “Yeah, I am.”