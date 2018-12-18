Pierre 15-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged School Threat

PIERRE, S.D. – A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Tuesday morning for allegedly posting a school threat on social media.

Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz says a 15-year-old TF Riggs High School student made a school threat on Snapchat. The message was then reported to authorities at 1:46 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say they investigated the threat and ultimately arrested the 15-year-old at his home before school.

The Pierre Police Department says they are working with the Pierre School District during the investigation. Authorities have determined that there are no further threats to the school district at this time.