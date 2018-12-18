SDSU Optimistic About Making Title game in 2019

SDSU Optimistic About Making Title game in 2019

BROOKINGS, SD… Despite losing in the semi-finals in consecutive years, and losing some of the best players in school history in each of the 2 years, the Jackrabbits of SDSU are still optimistic about making the title game in 2019. With talent like Christian Rozeboom and Pierre Strong, Jr. returning there’s reason for John Stiegelmeier and Jackrabbit fans to think this might become a yearly event for the Jacks to make it this far in the FCS playoffs.