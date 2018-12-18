SF Firefighters Act Fast To Save Holiday

Family given Christmas gifts in time of need

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A week before Christmas, Sioux Falls firefighters step up to make the holiday brighter for a family of six in need.

Tuesday afternoon, a woman and her grandkids were forced out of their home because of a kitchen fire. There’s smoke damage throughout the house and some items were damaged including a new toy kitchen set. So, firefighters acted fast and bought them Christmas presents to make their day a little better. There were lots of smiles and hugs as they delivered the gifts Tuesday. Grandma and the older kids got wireless headphones and gift cards for things like clothes and supplies. The two youngest got dolls and other toys.

“It immediately makes you think of your family and how it would make you feel, and we hate to see things like this, and so we do whatever we can to try to make it the best day possible,” says firefighter Bill Bosler.

The Red Cross is putting the family up in a hotel for the time being. Firefighters do these random acts of kindness all year with money they raise at their annual Step Up For Heroes event.