Two SF Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say two businesses in the southwest part of Sioux Falls failed an alcohol compliance check.

Police checked 25 businesses in the southwest part of Sioux Falls on Monday. Out of the 25 businesses, Carnaval Brazilian Grill and the Gas Stop on South Minnesota Avenue both sold alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

Both businesses were issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.

Police say in an effort to keep the young people in the community safe, they will continue these random alcohol compliance checks.