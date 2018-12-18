U.S. HUD 2018 Report: Homelessness Up 22% in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 1,159 South Dakotans experienced homelessness on a single night in 2018.

That’s according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It’s a 22 percent increase from last year.

“Right now we are serving about 10-15 percent above capacity in our individual areas,” said Amanda Stidd, Development Director for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House serves as an emergency shelter in Sioux Falls.

Stidd says she can agree with the figures in this new report.

“We are going into our fourth year this year, at the end of October, we had served 1,634 unique individuals, so counting them just once, and that’s the highest number that we’ve seen since we started. So we are on pace to serve 1,750 unique individuals this year and that will be our highest.”

Some of the main contributors to homelessness in the growing Sioux Falls community are untreated mental illnesses, medical bills, and mainly, the lack of affordable housing.

“We’ve been behind in that respect for years,” said Lori Montis, Minnehaha County Human Services Assistant Director. “So the need keeps growing, and the rate of building doesn’t keep pace with the need that we see in the community.”

There are some projects and a new push by mayor Paul Tenhaken to address the affordable housing issue in the city, but the answer to solving homelessness in South Dakota is a long and complex one.

In the meantime, resources like the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House are continuing to help out.

“We are here to be a step up for people, a hand up, not a hand out. and helping people get their lives back on track, that way they can help the community as a whole,” said Stidd.