USD Women Excited to be in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RCICO… The USD women’s basketball team is coming off a huge win at #22 Missouri Saturday night and improved to 10-1 as a result. They didn’t quite make the top 25 this week but received 22 votes. The tournament this week has them playing Grambling State, Loyola-Marymount and unbeaten Indiana. And head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and her players are excited to continue to play such lofty competition in the pre-season. Their only loss is to #21 Drake and they have beaten Creighton, Wichita State, Green Bay, #23 Iowa State and #22 Missouri.