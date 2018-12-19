Augustana Women Improve to 13-1 With Win Over Peru State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With a 94-60 win over Peru State (Neb.) on Wednesday, the Augustana women’s basketball team notched their second straight 90 point effort and improved their win streak to eight games. 11 student-athletes got their name in the scoring column for Augustana, and the overall effort marks the 9th time in 10 games the Vikings have racked up 80 or more points. The Vikings improve to 13-1 (5-0 NSIC), while the Bobcats drop to 2-10 (1-6 HOAA).

Leading all scorers was Shelby Selland, she dropped a game-high 23 points, which marks the third game in a row she had accumulated more than 20 points. Overall, she has tallied 20 plus points in four games this season. Selland led the team in rebounds with 10 and Abby Hora led with 4 assists.

Vishe’ Rabb had another strong evening with 15 points. “Our team is very committed to playing defense that’s how we get our momentum going and let that push to our offense,” Rabb said. “We know what we are capable of doing in the game, and we have a lot of leaders who promote our defense emphasis.”

The story of Wednesday’s game was once again the Vikings ability to forced turnovers and score in transition. Augustana forced 18 turnovers and racked up 12 steals which led to 14 points.

With the Vikings full court pressure in action, Augustana started out fast and furious jumping to a 18 point lead to start the game. In the first 10 minutes of action the Vikings racked up 11 points off the five turnovers they forced. The No. 12 Vikings grabbed 15 first quarter boards, too.

The second quarter started out slower than the first, but with the help of a deep three by Janelle Shiffler, the Vikings pushed the lead to 35-21. The next trip down the court was a three from NSIC South Player of the Week Shelby Selland, which pushed her to nine early points. The Vikings sunk 2 of 4 triple they shot in the quarter.

The Vikings saw eight student-athletes in the scoring column by the intermission. Leading the way was none other than Selland. The senior racked up nine and grabbed seven and swatted three shots of the Bobcats. Augustana led 47-26 at the break.

The Vikings uptempo pace proved to be too much for the Bobcats, just as it does for most of the Vikings opponents. The face pace defense turns into quick points on the other end for Augustana.

Hora dished out four first half assists to lead the Vikings while Lynsey Prosser tallied three steals.

Starting the third quarter Hana Metoxen went up for a shot and got fouled by the Bobcats, when she went to the charity stripe she sunk both. Following a Selland layup, the Vikings jumped ahead 53-28.

Heading into the final 10 minutes of play the Vikings led 72-41. Selland was an astonishing 10 of 14 from the field heading into the final quarter. A huge three point bucket form Danni Honner pushed the Vikings ahead 79-43 with just under seven minutes left.

Behind Selland in the scoring column was Vishe’ Rabb, she finished the game dropping 15 points and three rebounds. Rabb is fresh off of a career high 16 points on Sunday vs. Bemidji State. The third double-digit scorer, Izzy Van Veldhuizen, dropped 12 points while grabbing four rebounds.

Augustana finished the game shooting 38 of 83 from the field (45.8%), compared to just 23 of 72 (31.9%) for Peru State. Augustana is No. 1 in the nation in total rebounds and controlled the glass, finishing with 52 grabbed boards compared to the Bobcats 41.

The Vikings close out the 2018 calendar year on the road at Wayne State. The tip-off is set for Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m.