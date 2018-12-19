Beresford’s Peterson Among the Local HS Football Players to Make D-I Commitments
SIOUX FALLS, SD… Beresford’s Blake Peterson and Lincoln’s Grant Trieber both signed on the dotted line Wednesday to play their college football at Iowa State. SDSU and USD each signed 3 area standouts to play their college football in the state of South Dakota led by O’Gorman’s Canyon Bauer the SD Gatorade player of the Year who will play wider receiver at South Dakota State.
SDSU Football
Canyon Bauer-O’Gorman (WR)
Bo Donald-Kimball/White Lake (OL)
Tucker Kraft-Timber Lake (TE)
USD Football
Blake Holden-Watertown (DL)
Jake Larson-Harrisburg (DL)
Cliff Johnson-AC/DC (OL)
Iowa State Football
Blake Peterson-Beresford (DE)
Grant Trieber-Lincoln (OT)
SDSU Women’s Golf
Jenna Sutcliffe-O’Gorman