Beresford's Peterson Among the Local HS Football Players to Make D-I Commitments

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Beresford’s Blake Peterson and Lincoln’s Grant Trieber both signed on the dotted line Wednesday to play their college football at Iowa State. SDSU and USD each signed 3 area standouts to play their college football in the state of South Dakota led by O’Gorman’s Canyon Bauer the SD Gatorade player of the Year who will play wider receiver at South Dakota State.

SDSU Football

Canyon Bauer-O’Gorman (WR)

Bo Donald-Kimball/White Lake (OL)

Tucker Kraft-Timber Lake (TE)

USD Football

Blake Holden-Watertown (DL)

Jake Larson-Harrisburg (DL)

Cliff Johnson-AC/DC (OL)

Iowa State Football

Blake Peterson-Beresford (DE)

Grant Trieber-Lincoln (OT)

SDSU Women’s Golf

Jenna Sutcliffe-O’Gorman