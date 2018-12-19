Coyotes Battle but Fall to Top-Ranked Kansas

Coyotes Battle but Fall to Top-Ranked Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 1-ranked Kansas Jayhawks used a 52-point second half to pull away from the South Dakota men’s basketball team in an 89-53 win Tuesday night in Allen Fieldhouse. The contest was the second-straight season the Coyotes have faced a top-ranked team in the AP Top 25.

Sophomore Stanley Umude exploded for a career-high 28 points while junior Tyler Peterson added 15 points.

Kansas improves to 10-0 on the season with South Dakota falling to 6-6.

Despite 12 first-half turnovers, the Coyotes trailed by just 10 points at halftime at 37-27. Umude had 14 of the Coyotes’ 27 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

South Dakota appeared to gain momentum in the early portion of the second half, using a quick 5-0 run to get within seven points at 43-36 with 15:29 on the clock. Umude hit a 3-point basket and Peterson grabbed an offensive rebound and went back up strong for the layup.

However, the top-ranked team went on a 29-11 run, including 13-straight to end it, to open a 25-point lead at 72-47 with 6:02 remaining in the game.

The Jayhawks shot 64.5 percent from the field in the second half and hit 34-of-66 shots for 51.5 percent for the game.

Charlie Moore led a balanced scoring attack for KU with 18 points as Dedric Lawson totaled 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Umude’s stat line showed 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Over six games in the month of December, he is averaging 15.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

South Dakota closes the nonconference portion of its schedule on Friday hosting Southern Miss at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.