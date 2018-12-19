Daum’s Big Night Propels Jacks Past Eastern Washington

Daum's Big Night Propels Jacks Past Eastern Washington

CHENEY, Wash. — Four Jackrabbits reached double figures as South Dakota State men’s basketball took down Eastern Washington Tuesday evening, 74-64.

Mike Daum led the way with his ninth double-double of the year, hitting 9-of-17 from the field and all eight of his free throw attempts to finish with 27 points alongside 11 rebounds.

Tevin King posted his first double-double of the campaign, scoring 11 points with 10 rebounds and a team-best four assists.

Skyler Flatten hit seven field goals to finish with 20 points and David Jenkins added 12 points.

The Jackrabbits improved to 10-4 with the victory, shooting 42.6 percent as a team with seven 3-pointers. SDSU buried 21-of-25 at the line as well and outscored Eastern Washington (1-9) in points in the paint, 32-14.

“I think it was definitely sloppy game in a challenging environment,” head coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “We’ve been on the road and a lot of tough factors played into it, but I thought they (EWU) did a great job switching defenses to keep us off balance. Mike (Daum) played great, but specifically late, the plays by (Skyler) Flatten and Tevin King, those were the difference in us coming out with a victory.”

South Dakota State never trailed but was forced to deal with a pesky Eagle attack that stayed within single digits until the final 30 seconds of the game.

The Jackrabbits scored the first nine points of the game and built a 15-7 lead in the opening six minutes of action, but Eastern Washington answered with a 7-0 run to draw within one (15-14) before the under-12 media. The Jacks again went up eight (24-16) after a Jenkins 3-pointer at 8:47, only to have the Eagles respond to crawl back within one (24-23) less than two minutes later.

State grew its lead to seven (36-29) with less than a minute to go in the half, but would not see that advantage again until midway through the second as Eastern Washington hit a 3-pointer and sent the Jacks to the locker room up four, 36-32.

The Eagles made it a one-point game (36-35) with a 3-pointer on their opening possession of the second half, setting in motion a back-and-forth frenzy until consecutive 3s from Daum and Ryan Krueger put the Jacks in control, 57-50, with 10:42 to play.

Four more EWU 3-pointers helped the home team hang around down the stretch, but King secured the Jackrabbit victory with eight points of his own the rest of the way, helping SDSU grow its lead to a game-high 10 with two free throws to close the scoring.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 1-0 all-time against Eastern Washington.

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game tied for 45th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 2,551 career points. He is now 40th on the list with 2,578 points.

Daum, David Jenkins and Skyler Flatten combined to score the first 34 Jackrabbit points until Tevin King hit a pair of free throws with less than a minute to go in the opening half.

Daum now has 1,000 rebounds in his career, becoming the third player in Summit League history to achieve that mark. He is the second Jackrabbit to do it, joining Mark Tetzlaff (1,132).

Skyler Flatten has scored 20 or more four times this season, reaching the mark in three consecutive games.

Up Next

South Dakota State wraps up the nonconference portion of its 2018-19 season Saturday at home. The Jackrabbits welcome Montana to Frost Arena for a 7 p.m. tip.