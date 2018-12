Fire Crews on Scene of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews are on scene of a church fire.

The report came in at around 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Cliff Avenue. By the time crews arrived, everyone was out of the building. Authorities believe the fire started in the rear of the building, but they do not know the cause at this time.

No injuries have been reported.

