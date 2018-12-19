Full-Time Assistant News Director

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a full-time Assistant News Director. The successful candidate will work with the News Director on the planning, production and presentation of KDLT’s on-air, online and social media news coverage. Responsible for carrying out the strategic and editorial plans established by the News Director. Provides hands-on editorial supervision of reporters and producers. Produces newscasts and writes copy as needed. Assists with newsroom administrative duties as assigned.

Qualifications include:

Previous experience in a broadcast newsroom, preferably as a manager or producer

Substantial experience in broadcast news reporting, writing and producing

Strong knowledge of social media and multiplatform newsgathering

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or a related field

Excellent news judgment

Basic understanding of newsroom technical operations including newsroom systems and digital technology

Please send cover letter, resume and a link to work samples to:

Dana Benson

Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.

dbenson@kvrr.com

-or-

Dana Benson

Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.

KDLT-TV

3600 South Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Red River Broadcast Co., LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer