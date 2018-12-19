Full-Time Assistant News Director
KDLT-TV
KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a full-time Assistant News Director. The successful candidate will work with the News Director on the planning, production and presentation of KDLT’s on-air, online and social media news coverage. Responsible for carrying out the strategic and editorial plans established by the News Director. Provides hands-on editorial supervision of reporters and producers. Produces newscasts and writes copy as needed. Assists with newsroom administrative duties as assigned.
Qualifications include:
- Previous experience in a broadcast newsroom, preferably as a manager or producer
- Substantial experience in broadcast news reporting, writing and producing
- Strong knowledge of social media and multiplatform newsgathering
- Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or a related field
- Excellent news judgment
- Basic understanding of newsroom technical operations including newsroom systems and digital technology
Please send cover letter, resume and a link to work samples to:
Dana Benson
Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.
-or-
KDLT-TV
3600 South Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Red River Broadcast Co., LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer