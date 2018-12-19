Full-Time News Director

KDLT-TV

KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a full-time News Director. The successful candidate will lead and manage the planning, production and presentation of KDLT’s on-air, online and social media news coverage. Responsible for developing and maintaining a strategic and editorial vision for KDLT News and making sure it is followed on a daily basis. Responsible for all administrative duties of leading the news department, including personnel and budgeting. Collaborates with the station leadership team on long-term and short-term station objectives. Serves as an ambassador of the newsroom and a positive representative of KDLT-TV in the community.

Qualifications include:

Previous broadcast news experience, preferably in a key leadership role

Substantial experience in broadcast news reporting, writing and producing

Strong knowledge of social media and multiplatform newsgathering

Excellent news judgment

Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or a related field

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Creative and nimble at leading in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Basic understanding of newsroom technical operations including newsroom systems and digital technology

Please send cover letter, resume and a link to work samples to:

Dana Benson

Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.

dbenson@kvrr.com

-or-

Dana Benson

Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.

KDLT-TV

3600 South Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Red River Broadcast Co., LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer