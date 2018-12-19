Full-Time News Director
KDLT-TV
KDLT-TV (NBC Affiliate in Sioux Falls, SD) seeks a full-time News Director. The successful candidate will lead and manage the planning, production and presentation of KDLT’s on-air, online and social media news coverage. Responsible for developing and maintaining a strategic and editorial vision for KDLT News and making sure it is followed on a daily basis. Responsible for all administrative duties of leading the news department, including personnel and budgeting. Collaborates with the station leadership team on long-term and short-term station objectives. Serves as an ambassador of the newsroom and a positive representative of KDLT-TV in the community.
Qualifications include:
- Previous broadcast news experience, preferably in a key leadership role
- Substantial experience in broadcast news reporting, writing and producing
- Strong knowledge of social media and multiplatform newsgathering
- Excellent news judgment
- Bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism or a related field
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Creative and nimble at leading in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment
- Basic understanding of newsroom technical operations including newsroom systems and digital technology
Please send cover letter, resume and a link to work samples to:
Dana Benson
Corporate News Director, Red River Broadcast Co.
KDLT-TV
3600 South Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
Red River Broadcast Co., LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer