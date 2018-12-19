Hummel’s 20 Leads USF over Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball Team (8-3), which had a 43-8 run in the opening half, rolled to a 94-40 win over Dakota State on Tuesday (Dec. 18) to close out the non conference slate at the Stewart Center.

Leading the way for USF, which ended a two-game losing streak, was junior guard Kaely Hummel with 20 points and Jasmine Harris, 14. With the win, USF, which improved to 4-0 at home, closed the non conference slate with a 5-1 record. The 54-point decision against DSU was USF’s largest margin of victory this season, bettering the 52 points differential (98-46) against Presentation College on Nov. 27.

After suffering through a tough offensive performance last weekend in Minnesota, the Cougars found the friendly confines of the Stewart Center to their liking. USF hit 38-of-80 field goals for 47.5 percent. They also knocked down 13-of-32 three-pointers for 40.6 percent.

Hummel, who hit 8-of-12 field goals and 3-of-7 three-pointers, scored 20 points for the third time this season. A junior from Cherokee, Iowa, Hummel has reached double-digits in points for the 10th time this season and 49th time in her career. Harris, a redshirt freshman from Davenport, Iowa, reached double-digits for the third time this year with a season-high of 14 points. She made a season-best 4-of-6 three-pointers while grabbing two rebounds and blocking a shot.

Also for USF, junior Augusta Thramer had a team-high eight assists while grabbing five rebounds and recording two steals. Freshman Hannah Jones added six assists, four rebounds and four steals.

USF was solid on defense as they held DSU to 40 points on 29.2 percent shooting (14-of-48) from the floor. USF had a 43-34 rebound edge, forced a team-high 17 steals and had two blocked shots. DSU was led in scoring by Alexis Evans with 10 points while Jessi Giles had eight points, six rebounds and three assists.

Game Breakdown –

After a slow start, the Cougars took off on a 43-8 run and led at halftime, 51-16. In the opening two quarters, USF made 46.5 (20-of-43) from the field and knocked down 9-of-20 from three-point range. After making just two three-pointers in the first quarter, the Cougars had seven in the second stanza as they built a 35-point lead.

USF outscored DSU, 22-9, in the first quarter and registered 29 points in both the second and third quarters in pushing the advantage to 80-27. During that run, the Cougars shot 57.9 percent in the second quarter (11-of-19 from the field) and 60 percent in the third quarter (12-of-20) as they created an insurmountable lead. USF finished off with a 14-13 edge in the fourth quarter as they reached 90 points for the fourth time this season with their second highest point total of the season. USF’s 51 points at halftime was a season-high.

After hitting just 4-of-14 shots to open the first quarter, USF took off on a 14-2 run for a 22-9 lead over DSU after one quarter. In the run Hummel scored nine of her 11 points. In the opening quarter, USF had a 15-0 edge in points off turnovers and an 11-0 margin in second chance points.

The Cougars opened the second quarter with three straight treys (two by Harris, one from Anna Goodhope) as they pushed the lead to 31-11 with 8:36 to play. Then, USF ripped off a 13-0 run, keyed by a pair of three-pointers from Harris for a 44-11 lead with 3:01 to play. With a three from Lauren Sanders, who finished with eight points and four rebounds, at the 1:08 mark, USF took a 47-16 advantage. Then sophomore Amanda Dagastino converted a driving lay-up with 18 seconds to play for a 51-16 advantage. In the second quarter, USF relied on its bench for points and it produced a 22-2 margin.

USF continued to add to its lead in the third quarter with a lay-up from Hummel providing a 61-19 lead with 8:21 to play. Harris made a pair of free throws (1:13, 3rd quarter) and Krystal Carlson converted inside with 43 seconds to play for an 80-27 margin through three quarters. In the quarter, USF had an 18-0 edge in paint points, 12-0 advantage in points off turnovers and a 14-0 edge in fast break points.

In the final stanza, USF used its bench to finish things off. The Cougars passed 90 points on a basket from Lexi Saugstad and culminated its scoring on a three-pointer from Andie Mataloni with 1:43 left in the game.

USF will now be off until Sunday, Dec. 30 when the Cougars host Southwest Minnesota State at 2 p.m., at the Stewart Center as NSIC play starts up again after the Christmas break.