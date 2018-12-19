Missouri Authorities Investigating Shooting Death of Sioux Falls Woman

COOPER COUNTY, M.O. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they are investigating the death of a Sioux Falls woman.

In a press release, authorities say they responded to a crash on Interstate 70 in Cooper County, Missouri at 10:30 a.m., December 13th. Authorities say, they discovered the body of a Sioux Falls woman in the drivers seat upon arrival. The body has been identified as 40-year-old Melissa Peskey.

An autopsy report was performed and the preliminary results of the investigation indicate that Peskey died from a gunshot wound from outside the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-751-1000.