New Coalition Looks to Update South Dakota’s Young Driver Licensing Laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death for teenagers in the United States.

Now, a newly-formed group is working to bring some changes to South Dakota driver licensing laws, specifically for new and young drivers.

Under current law, new drivers only need only six months of experience driving with a learner’s permit.

The “South Dakota Young Driver Protection Coalition” wants to double that time.

“We would like to see the learners permit extended from six months to a year. That would give every young person that is just learning how to drive all different types of weather,” said Marilyn Buskohl.

The group wants young people to earn their driver’s license based on experience, not just age.

“Scientific data has shown that it isn’t the age of the driver that is necessarily the problem, it is their inexperience. So we are just trying to give them that time to get that experience behind the wheel.”

Other changes would place a passenger limit to Restricted Minor Permits, with protections lifted after six months.

The coalition has drafted a bill in hopes to find sponsors to introduce it in the upcoming legislative session.

“This affects everyone, it isn’t just the young driver, but it’s also everyone else that’s sharing the roadway with them,” said Buskohl.