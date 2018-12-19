Schaefer, LeBrun Lead Augie Men to Win over Hastings

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Augustana’s young men’s basketball team picked up another win Wednesday night at the Elmen Center when they beat Hastings 93-86 to improve to 8-3 for the season. Freshman Michael Schaefer led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds while fellow freshman Dylan LeBrun had 22 points and 12 boards. Sophomore Jameson Bryan also chipped in with 18 points and Matt Cartwright 15 in the victory for Tom Billeter’s team which is also missing freshman AJ Plitzuweit.