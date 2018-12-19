SDSU, Organizations Partner for Conservation Project ‘Every Acre Counts’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A number of organizations have partnered up on a project to best utilize land in South Dakota.

The Every Acre Counts project aims to get more creative in South Dakota’s land use. The end goal is to create higher yields for farmers, a higher pheasant population and larger areas for hunting. They say low lying areas that aren’t good for farmers can be utilized differently.

14 counties divided into four regions have been chosen as starters for this project. Environmental factors including flooding and drought, factored into the deciding of the counties.

“Using alternative agronomic practices on those, kind of sensitive areas, we can create habitat, we can reduce the input cost of a farmer and improve their bottom line,” said South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn.

The hope is that better utilizing land and better farming practices will also increase pheasant numbers. Conservation officials say they aren’t afraid to expand or create more habitat areas.

“I want to emphasize that this is not putting entire tracks into a program, this is maybe about enlarging areas of a field that may not give us the best return when we farm them,” said South Dakota Habitat Conservation President Christine Hamilton.

Officials hope to start seeing results in about five years. They would then look to expand to other counties.